Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,304 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after buying an additional 319,335 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,154,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after buying an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 940,942 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,969,000 after acquiring an additional 206,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.6 %

EA stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,308.20. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,835,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

