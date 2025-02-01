Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

