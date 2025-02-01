Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJS stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.89 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.