Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $4,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 818.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 189,109 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 2.63. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,536.55. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $3,157,017.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,021,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,837,653.20. This represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,391,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

