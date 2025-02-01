Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,501,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,540,000 after purchasing an additional 409,880 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,791,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after buying an additional 227,962 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

