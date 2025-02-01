Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 732 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAB. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 436,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.