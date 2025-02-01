Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 805 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $358.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

