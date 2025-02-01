Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

