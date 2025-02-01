Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWD opened at $193.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.05 and its 200 day moving average is $188.22. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $164.34 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

