Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,529 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exelon by 178.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Exelon by 92.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 63.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

