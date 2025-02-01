Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $100,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $35.77 on Friday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.93.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

