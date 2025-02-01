Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 308,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period.

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

