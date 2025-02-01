Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $195,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,791,000.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

