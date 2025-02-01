Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,286 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $270.82. The company has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

