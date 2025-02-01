Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after buying an additional 257,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.58 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $108.36 and a one year high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

