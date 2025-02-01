Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $275,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 41,637 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,513,000. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.84 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.