Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,806,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,341,000 after purchasing an additional 390,419 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

