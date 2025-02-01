Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $342,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 621,928 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,554,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,100 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 183,269 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 296,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 209,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SJNK opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.