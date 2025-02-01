Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $368,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 523 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $756.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $764.73 and a 200-day moving average of $769.09.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.51%. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.55.

Get Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.