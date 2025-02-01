Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $167.27 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

