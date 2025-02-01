Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

