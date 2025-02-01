Kyndryl (KD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KD stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.22, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KD. Susquehanna upped their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

