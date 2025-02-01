Kyocera (KYOCY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Kyocera to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $509.71 billion for the quarter.

Kyocera Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Kyocera has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get Kyocera alerts:

About Kyocera

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.