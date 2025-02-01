L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.87.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

