Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Creative Planning increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $1,506,835.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,289,260.27. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock worth $5,915,209 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $249.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $258.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

