Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of REGN Q4 Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.81. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $37.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $33.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $672.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $666.25 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $926.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

