Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 970.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,912,000 after buying an additional 42,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after buying an additional 522,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Leidos by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,153,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,007,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.97 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

