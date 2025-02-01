Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $642.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $617.00 to $642.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lennox International from $674.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.57.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $591.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $412.09 and a twelve month high of $682.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 142.64% and a net margin of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 23.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,038.72. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total transaction of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $793,228 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Lennox International by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

