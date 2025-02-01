Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $17.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,172,348 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,204. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

