Lpwm LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lpwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.