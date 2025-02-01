LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 386.7% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
LY Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $5.87 on Friday. LY has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.
LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LY will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LY Company Profile
LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LY
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.