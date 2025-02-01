M3 Advisory Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M3 Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after buying an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,190,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.