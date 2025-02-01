MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 7.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. MAG Silver traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. 209,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 440,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.
The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.08.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
