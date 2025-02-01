Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.33.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $1,202,379.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,976.78. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MANH stock opened at $208.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.12 and a twelve month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

