Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,398,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MKL opened at $1,829.52 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,342.66 and a twelve month high of $1,842.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,751.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,640.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
