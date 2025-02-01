MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,413.80. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,634.80. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $927,278. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NASDAQ MXL opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.