Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in Medpace by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Medpace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Medpace by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $349.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.76 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

