MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $303.53 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

MTG stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

