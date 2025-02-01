Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIGO. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Millicom International Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 138.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

