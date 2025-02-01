MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 420.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $0.72 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

