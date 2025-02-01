MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 420.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 13.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $0.72 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
About MingZhu Logistics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MingZhu Logistics
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.