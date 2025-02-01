Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.