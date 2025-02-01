Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 317,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 674,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Monro’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,899,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 3,587.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,139,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,292 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monro by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,374,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Monro by 434.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84,996 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.