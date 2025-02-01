Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.39 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.31). Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 135,974 shares traded.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.61.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a net margin of 88.19% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,545.45%.

In other Montanaro UK Smaller Companies news, insider Arthur Copple bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($30,982.77). 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

Featured Articles

