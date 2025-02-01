Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £2,190 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,714.09).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 331 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 642 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,125.02 ($2,633.56).

On Friday, November 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 343 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £2,126.60 ($2,635.52).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 1.1 %

MAB1 opened at GBX 716 ($8.87) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 647.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.17. The company has a market capitalization of £414.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3,768.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 984 ($12.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.