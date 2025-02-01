Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 645177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MUR

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,548,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after buying an additional 45,432 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,008,000 after purchasing an additional 837,282 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,191.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,372 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.