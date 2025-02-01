Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $10,400,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock worth $2,330,033. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $82.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.