Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 37.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $19,760,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $809,294.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,190.08. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $2,269,930.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,121,691.28. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,894 shares of company stock valued at $43,801,978. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -100.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

