National Bank Financial Estimates Capital Power Q4 Earnings

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.33.

TSE:CPX opened at C$53.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.36. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

