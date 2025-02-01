National Bank Financial Estimates TC Energy Q4 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

TRP opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rogco LP increased its stake in TC Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 63.43%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

