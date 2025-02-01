National Bank Financial Predicts Enbridge Q4 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.23.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$62.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.07. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.77%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

